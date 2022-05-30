Das Instrument CKS2 BMG3978C1249 GOME RET.HLDG.SUB.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.05.2022 The instrument CKS2 BMG3978C1249 GOME RET.HLDG.SUB.HD-,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2022