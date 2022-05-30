Erweiterte Funktionen
Gome Electrical Appliances - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.05.2022 - BMG3978C1249
29.05.22 21:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CKS2 BMG3978C1249 GOME RET.HLDG.SUB.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.05.2022 The instrument CKS2 BMG3978C1249 GOME RET.HLDG.SUB.HD-,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0345 €
|0,037 €
|-0,0025 €
|-6,76%
|27.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG3978C1249
|A0Q27P
|0,13 €
|0,024 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.