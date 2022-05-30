Erweiterte Funktionen



Gome Electrical Appliances - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.05.2022 - BMG3978C1249




29.05.22 21:49
Das Instrument CKS2 BMG3978C1249 GOME RET.HLDG.SUB.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.05.2022 The instrument CKS2 BMG3978C1249 GOME RET.HLDG.SUB.HD-,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0345 € 0,037 € -0,0025 € -6,76% 27.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG3978C1249 A0Q27P 0,13 € 0,024 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0345 € -6,76%  27.05.22
Frankfurt 0,041 € -7,87%  27.05.22
Stuttgart 0,041 € -7,87%  27.05.22
