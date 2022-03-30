Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2022 The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2022