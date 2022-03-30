Erweiterte Funktionen



Primary Health - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.03.2022 - GB00BYRJ5J14




30.03.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2022 The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2022

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen auf Atomkraft - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
388% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,78 € 1,78 € -   € 0,00% 29.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYRJ5J14 A142J2 2,02 € 1,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,88 € +7,43%  29.03.22
Berlin 1,78 € 0,00%  29.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,792 $ 0,00%  07.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Clevere Anleger kaufen jetzt diese Lithium-Aktie. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...