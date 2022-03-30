Erweiterte Funktionen
Primary Health - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.03.2022 - GB00BYRJ5J14
30.03.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.03.2022 The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,78 €
|1,78 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYRJ5J14
|A142J2
|2,02 €
|1,56 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,88 €
|+7,43%
|29.03.22
|Berlin
|1,78 €
|0,00%
|29.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,792 $
|0,00%
|07.03.22
