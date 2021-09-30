Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2021 The instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2021

