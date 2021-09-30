Erweiterte Funktionen
Sportech - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.09.2021 - GB00B28ZPV64
29.09.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2021 The instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,41 €
|0,426 €
|-0,016 €
|-3,76%
|29.09./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B28ZPV64
|A0M7MS
|0,45 €
|0,15 €
93,96
+0,73%
0,41
-3,76%
