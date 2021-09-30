Erweiterte Funktionen



WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.09.2021 - GB0034212331




29.09.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2021 The instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2021

Aktuell
Nach 8.025% Kursgewinn jetzt diese Gold-Aktie kaufen
Gold Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Endeavour Mining ($EDV.TO)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,15 € 6,15 € -   € 0,00% 29.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0034212331 A0B6T0 6,95 € 4,92 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 6,15 € 0,00%  29.09.21
Frankfurt 6,35 € -0,78%  29.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenstar Eric Sprott kauft Uran-Markt leer - Allzeithoch über 140 USD voraus. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...