WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.09.2021 - GB0034212331
29.09.21 23:59
Das Instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2021 The instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,15 €
|6,15 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0034212331
|A0B6T0
|6,95 €
|4,92 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
