Cleveland BioLabs - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.07.2021 - US1858602022




29.07.21 00:02
Das Instrument 7CB1 US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2021 The instrument 7CB1 US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,01 $ 4,99 $ 0,02 $ +0,40% 29.07./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1858602022 A14M47 10,80 $ 1,62 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,08 € +7,94%  27.07.21
Nasdaq 5,01 $ +0,40%  28.07.21
Berlin 4,26 € 0,00%  28.07.21
AMEX 4,77 $ 0,00%  26.07.21
NYSE 4,97 $ -0,40%  28.07.21
Stuttgart 4,04 € -0,98%  27.07.21
  = Realtime
