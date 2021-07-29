Erweiterte Funktionen
Cleveland BioLabs - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.07.2021 - US1858602022
29.07.21 00:02
Das Instrument 7CB1 US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2021 The instrument 7CB1 US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,01 $
|4,99 $
|0,02 $
|+0,40%
|29.07./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1858602022
|A14M47
|10,80 $
|1,62 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
