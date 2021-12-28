Das Instrument 4C3 BMG2233G1024 CMBC CAP. HLDGS CONS. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2021 The instrument 4C3 BMG2233G1024 CMBC CAP. HLDGS CONS. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2021