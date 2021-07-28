Erweiterte Funktionen



EnLink Midstream - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.07.2021 - US29336T1007




28.07.21 00:01
Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021 The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,83 $ 5,83 $ -   $ 0,00% 27.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29336T1007 A1XFKA 6,73 $ 2,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,971 € +5,10%  27.07.21
Berlin 4,898 € +4,21%  27.07.21
NYSE 5,83 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 5,84 $ -1,27%  27.07.21
AMEX 5,83 $ -1,35%  27.07.21
  = Realtime
