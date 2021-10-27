Das Instrument DG2 GB00BYX7JT74 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2021 The instrument DG2 GB00BYX7JT74 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2021