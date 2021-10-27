Erweiterte Funktionen



DIVERS.GAS+OIL PLC LS-,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.10.2021 - GB00BYX7JT74




27.10.21 00:04
Das Instrument DG2 GB00BYX7JT74 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2021 The instrument DG2 GB00BYX7JT74 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,39 € 1,3838 € 0,0062 € +0,45% 26.10./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYX7JT74 A2DLN8 1,53 € 1,14 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,39 € +0,45%  26.10.21
Stuttgart 1,3466 € +1,16%  26.10.21
Frankfurt 1,3802 € +0,95%  26.10.21
Berlin 1,385 € +0,60%  26.10.21
München 1,3672 € 0,00%  26.10.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,60 $ 0,00%  26.10.21
  = Realtime
