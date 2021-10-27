Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVERS.GAS+OIL PLC LS-,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.10.2021 - GB00BYX7JT74
27.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DG2 GB00BYX7JT74 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2021 The instrument DG2 GB00BYX7JT74 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,39 €
|1,3838 €
|0,0062 €
|+0,45%
|26.10./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYX7JT74
|A2DLN8
|1,53 €
|1,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,39 €
|+0,45%
|26.10.21
|Stuttgart
|1,3466 €
|+1,16%
|26.10.21
|Frankfurt
|1,3802 €
|+0,95%
|26.10.21
|Berlin
|1,385 €
|+0,60%
|26.10.21
|München
|1,3672 €
|0,00%
|26.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,60 $
|0,00%
|26.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
