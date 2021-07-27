Erweiterte Funktionen
Auris Medical Holding - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.07.2021 - BMG070252017
26.07.21 23:48
Das Instrument 2QAA BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2021 The instrument 2QAA BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,07 $
|3,10 $
|-0,03 $
|-0,97%
|23.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG070252017
|A2PJN3
|6,60 $
|0,73 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
