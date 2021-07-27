Das Instrument 2QAA BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2021 The instrument 2QAA BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021