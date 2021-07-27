Erweiterte Funktionen



Auris Medical Holding - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.07.2021 - BMG070252017




26.07.21 23:48
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 2QAA BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.07.2021 The instrument 2QAA BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021

Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,07 $ 3,10 $ -0,03 $ -0,97% 23.07./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG070252017 A2PJN3 6,60 $ 0,73 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,774 € +11,32%  22.07.21
Frankfurt 2,592 € 0,00%  23.07.21
Berlin 2,58 € 0,00%  26.07.21
AMEX 3,30 $ 0,00%  21.07.21
NYSE 3,075 $ -0,81%  23.07.21
Nasdaq 3,07 $ -0,97%  23.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Größte Uran-Entdeckung der vergangenen Jahre? 500% Uran Aktientip im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Auris Medical - Nasenspray ge. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...