Redflow - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2021




28.06.21 01:29
Das Instrument 2RF AU000000RFX8 REDFLOW LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.06.2021 The instrument 2RF AU000000RFX8 REDFLOW LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,05 $ 0,055 $ -0,005 $ -9,09% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RFX8 A1H9W2 0,10 $ 0,0050 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0495 € +23,75%  14.06.21
Frankfurt 0,037 € -1,33%  25.06.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,05 $ -9,09%  25.06.21
