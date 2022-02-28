Erweiterte Funktionen

Monmouth Real Estate Investme. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.02.2022 - US6097201072




27.02.22 22:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument US6097201072 MONMOUTH REAL ES. A DL-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2022 The instrument US6097201072 MONMOUTH REAL ES. A DL-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,98 $ 20,98 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6097201072 924180 21,14 $ 17,32 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 18,342 € +0,64%  25.02.22
Nasdaq 20,98 $ +0,05%  25.02.22
AMEX 20,975 $ +0,02%  25.02.22
NYSE 20,98 $ 0,00%  25.02.22
Frankfurt 18,342 € -1,24%  25.02.22
