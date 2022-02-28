Erweiterte Funktionen
Monmouth Real Estate Investme. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.02.2022 - US6097201072
27.02.22 22:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument US6097201072 MONMOUTH REAL ES. A DL-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2022 The instrument US6097201072 MONMOUTH REAL ES. A DL-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,98 $
|20,98 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6097201072
|924180
|21,14 $
|17,32 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
