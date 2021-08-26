Das Instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.08.2021 The instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.08.2021