Das Instrument IVKA GB00B17BBQ50 INVESTEC PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.05.2022 The instrument IVKA GB00B17BBQ50 INVESTEC PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.05.2022