Investec - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.05.2022 - GB00B17BBQ50
25.05.22 23:59
Das Instrument IVKA GB00B17BBQ50 INVESTEC PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.05.2022 The instrument IVKA GB00B17BBQ50 INVESTEC PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,70 €
|5,45 €
|0,25 €
|+4,59%
|25.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B17BBQ50
|A0J32R
|6,50 €
|3,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|5,70 €
|+4,59%
|25.05.22
|München
|5,70 €
|+1,79%
|25.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,70 $
|0,00%
|01.04.22
|Stuttgart
|5,60 €
|-0,88%
|25.05.22
|Berlin
|5,70 €
|-1,72%
|25.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|5,55 €
|-1,77%
|25.05.22
