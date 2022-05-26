Erweiterte Funktionen

Investec - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.05.2022 - GB00B17BBQ50




25.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IVKA GB00B17BBQ50 INVESTEC PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.05.2022 The instrument IVKA GB00B17BBQ50 INVESTEC PLC LS-,0002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,70 € 5,45 € 0,25 € +4,59% 25.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B17BBQ50 A0J32R 6,50 € 3,12 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,70 € +4,59%  25.05.22
München 5,70 € +1,79%  25.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,70 $ 0,00%  01.04.22
Stuttgart 5,60 € -0,88%  25.05.22
Berlin 5,70 € -1,72%  25.05.22
Düsseldorf 5,55 € -1,77%  25.05.22
