Das Instrument 7JH AU000000JHC5 JAPARA HEALTH CARE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.10.2021 The instrument 7JH AU000000JHC5 JAPARA HEALTH CARE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.10.2021