Capital & Counties Properties - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - GB00B62G9D36
25.08.21 23:45
Das Instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,04 €
|2,02 €
|0,02 €
|+0,99%
|25.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B62G9D36
|A1CUUR
|2,20 €
|1,00 €
