Erweiterte Funktionen



Capital & Counties Properties - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - GB00B62G9D36




25.08.21 23:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2021 The instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte Val-d'Or
Neuer 366% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,04 € 2,02 € 0,02 € +0,99% 25.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B62G9D36 A1CUUR 2,20 € 1,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,04 € +0,99%  25.08.21
Frankfurt 1,97 € +0,51%  25.08.21
Stuttgart 1,98 € +0,51%  25.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mr. Big Short Michael J. Burry und Bill Gates setzen auf Uran. 495% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...