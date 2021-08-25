Das Instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.08.2021 The instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021