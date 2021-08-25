Erweiterte Funktionen
Capital & Counties Properties - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.08.2021 - GB00B62G9D36
24.08.21 23:28
Das Instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.08.2021 The instrument C20 GB00B62G9D36 CAPITAL+COUNT.PR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,97 €
|1,96 €
|0,01 €
|+0,51%
|24.08./21:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B62G9D36
|A1CUUR
|2,14 €
|1,03 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
