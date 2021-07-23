Erweiterte Funktionen

Templeton - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.07.2021 - GB0008829292




23.07.21 00:09
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1NK GB0008829292 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021 The instrument 1NK GB0008829292 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,10 € 11,10 € -   € 0,00% 22.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0008829292 877526 12,20 € 8,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,30 € +1,80%  22.07.21
München 11,50 € 0,00%  22.07.21
Stuttgart 11,10 € 0,00%  22.07.21
