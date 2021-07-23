Erweiterte Funktionen
Templeton - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.07.2021 - GB0008829292
23.07.21 00:09
Das Instrument 1NK GB0008829292 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2021 The instrument 1NK GB0008829292 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,10 €
|11,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0008829292
|877526
|12,20 €
|8,70 €
