Das Instrument S8N SG1H97877952 SEMBCORP MARINE SD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.08.2021 The instrument S8N SG1H97877952 SEMBCORP MARINE SD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.08.2021