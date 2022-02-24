Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Donnelley":
Donnelley - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.02.2022 - US2578672006
24.02.22 01:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DLLN US2578672006 DONNELLEY NEW DL 1,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.02.2022 The instrument DLLN US2578672006 DONNELLEY NEW DL 1,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,835 $
|10,825 $
|0,01 $
|+0,09%
|23.02./22:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2578672006
|A2AR3C
|11,33 $
|3,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,25 €
|-3,65%
|08.02.22
|Berlin
|9,45 €
|+1,61%
|23.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|9,35 €
|+1,08%
|22.02.22
|Nasdaq
|10,835 $
|+0,09%
|23.02.22
|AMEX
|10,835 $
|+0,09%
|23.02.22
|Frankfurt
|9,40 €
|0,00%
|23.02.22
|München
|9,50 €
|0,00%
|23.02.22
|Stuttgart
|9,45 €
|0,00%
|23.02.22
|NYSE
|10,83 $
|0,00%
|01:00
