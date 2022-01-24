Erweiterte Funktionen
Vela Technologies - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.01.2022 - GB00BYZ9XC29
23.01.22 23:03
Das Instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022 The instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,001 €
|-0,0005 €
|-50,00%
|21.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYZ9XC29
|A2ARRV
|0,0015 €
|0,00050 €
= Realtime
