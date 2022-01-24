Erweiterte Funktionen



23.01.22 23:03
Das Instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022 The instrument IBNN GB00BYZ9XC29 VELA TECHNOL.PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0005 € 0,001 € -0,0005 € -50,00% 21.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYZ9XC29 A2ARRV 0,0015 € 0,00050 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,0005 € 0,00%  21.01.22
Berlin 0,0005 € 0,00%  21.01.22
Frankfurt 0,0005 € -50,00%  21.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
