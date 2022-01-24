Erweiterte Funktionen
Ultra Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.01.2022 - CA90400H1091
23.01.22 23:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument QFB1 CA90400H1091 ULTRA RES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2022 The instrument QFB1 CA90400H1091 ULTRA RES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,233 $
|0,214 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA90400H1091
|A2PWBB
|0,23 $
|0,11 $
Werte im Artikel
0,23
+8,88%
124,92
+0,24%
100,15
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,178 €
|+9,20%
|20.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,233 $
|+8,88%
|20.01.22
|Stuttgart
|0,177 €
|+8,59%
|20.01.22
|Berlin
|0,181 €
|0,00%
|21.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|über 4000% ???
|24.04.21
|93
|Ultra Lithium (LI und REE) - E.
|21.09.15
|1
|Ultra Lithium Inc( A0YARU )
|04.02.11