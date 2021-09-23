Das Instrument G9N1 MX01GA000004 GRUPO AEROP.DEL PAC.SAB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2021 The instrument G9N1 MX01GA000004 GRUPO AEROP.DEL PAC.SAB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2021