Grupo Aerop del Pacifico - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.09.2021 - MX01GA000004




22.09.21 23:59
Das Instrument G9N1 MX01GA000004 GRUPO AEROP.DEL PAC.SAB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2021 The instrument G9N1 MX01GA000004 GRUPO AEROP.DEL PAC.SAB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,0258 $ 10,7013 $ 1,3245 $ +12,38% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MX01GA000004 A0JDXN 12,03 $ 8,20 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,0258 $ +12,38%  09.09.21
Stuttgart 9,40 € +1,62%  22.09.21
Frankfurt 9,85 € +0,51%  22.09.21
  = Realtime
