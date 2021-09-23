Erweiterte Funktionen
Grupo Aerop del Pacifico - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.09.2021 - MX01GA000004
22.09.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument G9N1 MX01GA000004 GRUPO AEROP.DEL PAC.SAB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2021 The instrument G9N1 MX01GA000004 GRUPO AEROP.DEL PAC.SAB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,0258 $
|10,7013 $
|1,3245 $
|+12,38%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MX01GA000004
|A0JDXN
|12,03 $
|8,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,0258 $
|+12,38%
|09.09.21
|Stuttgart
|9,40 €
|+1,62%
|22.09.21
|Frankfurt
|9,85 €
|+0,51%
|22.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.