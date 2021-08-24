Erweiterte Funktionen



Commercial International Bank G. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.08.2021 - US2017122050




23.08.21 23:35
Das Instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2021 The instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,10 € 3,08 € 0,02 € +0,65% 23.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2017122050 902130 3,70 € 2,09 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,14 € +1,29%  23.08.21
Frankfurt 3,10 € +0,65%  23.08.21
Berlin 3,22 € -0,62%  23.08.21
