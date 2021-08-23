Erweiterte Funktionen



22.08.21 21:42
Das Instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2021 The instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,08 € 3,14 € -0,06 € -1,91% 20.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2017122050 902130 3,70 € 2,09 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 3,24 € +0,62%  20.08.21
Stuttgart 3,10 € 0,00%  20.08.21
Frankfurt 3,08 € -1,91%  20.08.21
