Commercial International Bank G. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.08.2021 - US2017122050
22.08.21 21:42
Das Instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2021 The instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,08 €
|3,14 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,91%
|20.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2017122050
|902130
|3,70 €
|2,09 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
