Das Instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2021 The instrument CIN US2017122050 COM.INTL BK GDR S LE 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2021