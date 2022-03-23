Erweiterte Funktionen
Acm Research Cl. A -,0001 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - US00108J1097
23.03.22 00:31
Das Instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022 The instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,04 $
|59,65 $
|5,39 $
|+9,04%
|22.03./21:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00108J1097
|A2H62F
|119,12 $
|42,22 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
