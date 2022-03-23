Erweiterte Funktionen



Acm Research Cl. A -,0001 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - US00108J1097




23.03.22 00:31
Das Instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022 The instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,04 $ 59,65 $ 5,39 $ +9,04% 22.03./21:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00108J1097 A2H62F 119,12 $ 42,22 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,90 € +1,22%  22.03.22
NYSE 64,90 $ +9,09%  22.03.22
Nasdaq 65,04 $ +9,04%  22.03.22
Berlin 59,00 € +8,90%  22.03.22
AMEX 64,98 $ +5,03%  22.03.22
München 54,90 € -0,65%  22.03.22
Frankfurt 53,94 € -2,71%  22.03.22
  = Realtime
