Das Instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022 The instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022