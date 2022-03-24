Erweiterte Funktionen
Optibiotix Hlth - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - GB00BP0RTP38
24.03.22 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument OB3 GB00BP0RTP38 OPTIBIOTIX HLTH PLC LS-02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2022 The instrument OB3 GB00BP0RTP38 OPTIBIOTIX HLTH PLC LS-02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,478 €
|0,468 €
|0,01 €
|+2,14%
|23.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BP0RTP38
|A118S6
|0,68 €
|0,34 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.