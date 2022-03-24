Erweiterte Funktionen



24.03.22 00:19
Das Instrument OB3 GB00BP0RTP38 OPTIBIOTIX HLTH PLC LS-02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.03.2022 The instrument OB3 GB00BP0RTP38 OPTIBIOTIX HLTH PLC LS-02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,478 € 0,468 € 0,01 € +2,14% 23.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BP0RTP38 A118S6 0,68 € 0,34 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,482 € +8,07%  23.03.22
Stuttgart 0,45 € +5,63%  23.03.22
Berlin 0,478 € +2,14%  23.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
