Das Instrument M1NA CA5777282073 MAXTECH VENTURES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2021 The instrument M1NA CA5777282073 MAXTECH VENTURES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2021