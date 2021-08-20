Erweiterte Funktionen
Neometals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.08.2021 - AU000000NMT1
20.08.21 00:05
Das Instrument 9R9 AU000000NMT1 NEOMETALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2021 The instrument 9R9 AU000000NMT1 NEOMETALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,52 €
|0,506 €
|0,014 €
|+2,77%
|19.08./21:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000NMT1
|A12G4J
|0,56 €
|0,095 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,52 €
|+2,77%
|19.08.21
|Berlin
|0,526 €
|+7,13%
|19.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,6204 $
|+6,97%
|19.08.21
|Hamburg
|0,524 €
|+6,50%
|19.08.21
|Stuttgart
|0,502 €
|+5,91%
|19.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,52 €
|+5,26%
|19.08.21
|München
|0,52 €
|+4,63%
|19.08.21
|Frankfurt
|0,522 €
|+1,56%
|19.08.21
= Realtime
