ISENTIA GROUP - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.08.2021 - AU000000ISD2




20.08.21 00:05
Das Instrument 6IG AU000000ISD2 ISENTIA GROUP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.08.2021 The instrument 6IG AU000000ISD2 ISENTIA GROUP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,098 € 0,098 € -   € 0,00% 19.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ISD2 A12F7V 0,14 € 0,032 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,098 € 0,00%  19.08.21
