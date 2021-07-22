Erweiterte Funktionen

Mortgage Investment Trust - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US0012281053




22.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 8AG US0012281053 AG MORTG.INV.TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2021 The instrument 8AG US0012281053 AG MORTG.INV.TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,86 $ 3,86 $ -   $ 0,00% 21.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0012281053 A1JLMZ 4,95 $ 2,52 $
Tradegate (RT) 		3,30 € +1,91%  21.07.21
Frankfurt 3,23 € +1,64%  21.07.21
Nasdaq 3,88 $ +1,57%  21.07.21
Berlin 3,276 € +1,42%  21.07.21
München 3,206 € +1,39%  21.07.21
AMEX 3,88 $ +1,31%  21.07.21
NYSE 3,86 $ 0,00%  01:00
