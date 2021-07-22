Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mortgage Investment Trust":
Mortgage Investment Trust - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US0012281053
22.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8AG US0012281053 AG MORTG.INV.TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2021 The instrument 8AG US0012281053 AG MORTG.INV.TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,86 $
|3,86 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0012281053
|A1JLMZ
|4,95 $
|2,52 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|MITT
|24.04.21