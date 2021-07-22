Das Instrument C0B1 CA87875J1075 TECHX TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2021 The instrument C0B1 CA87875J1075 TECHX TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021