Das Instrument CTQ BMG0719V1063 CONTINENTAL AERO. HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2021 The instrument CTQ BMG0719V1063 CONTINENTAL AERO. HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021