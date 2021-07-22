Erweiterte Funktionen
AVIC International HLDG(HK) H. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - BMG0719V1063
22.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CTQ BMG0719V1063 CONTINENTAL AERO. HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2021 The instrument CTQ BMG0719V1063 CONTINENTAL AERO. HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2021
