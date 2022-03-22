Erweiterte Funktionen



Australian Pharmaceutical Indus. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.03.2022 - AU000000API4




22.03.22 00:29
Das Instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2022 The instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,31 $ 2,29 $ 0,02 $ +0,87% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000API4 930096 2,31 $ 0,98 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,00 € +1,01%  21.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,31 $ +0,87%  11.03.22
Stuttgart 0,98 € +0,51%  21.03.22
  = Realtime
