Erweiterte Funktionen



Glory Sun Financial Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.12.2021




21.12.21 01:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2021 The instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2021

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet bauen hunderte Atomreaktoren
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0195 € 0,0205 € -0,001 € -4,88% 20.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG3997H1048 A2PSMA 0,031 € 0,020 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0195 € -4,88%  20.12.21
Stuttgart 0,0195 € -4,88%  20.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...