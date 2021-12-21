Erweiterte Funktionen
Glory Sun Financial Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.12.2021
21.12.21 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2021 The instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0195 €
|0,0205 €
|-0,001 €
|-4,88%
|20.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG3997H1048
|A2PSMA
|0,031 €
|0,020 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
