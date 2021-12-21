Das Instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2021 The instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2021