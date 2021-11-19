Das Instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2021 The instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2021