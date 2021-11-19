Erweiterte Funktionen



IRONRIDGE RES LTD - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.11.2021 - AU0000XINEX3




19.11.21 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2021 The instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2021

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett setzen auf Kernenergie gegen Klimawandel
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2801 $ 0,29 $ -0,0099 $ -3,41% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000XINEX3 A14NU0 0,50 $ 0,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,236 € +6,31%  18.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2801 $ -3,41%  18.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock: Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne vor dem Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...