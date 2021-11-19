Erweiterte Funktionen
IRONRIDGE RES LTD - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.11.2021 - AU0000XINEX3
19.11.21 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2021 The instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2801 $
|0,29 $
|-0,0099 $
|-3,41%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000XINEX3
|A14NU0
|0,50 $
|0,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,236 €
|+6,31%
|18.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,2801 $
|-3,41%
|18.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.