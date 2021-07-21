Erweiterte Funktionen
BOQI INTL MEDICAL DL-,001 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.07.2021 - US0995011089
20.07.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 63NN US0995011089 BOQI INTL MEDICAL DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2021 The instrument 63NN US0995011089 BOQI INTL MEDICAL DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07 $
|1,06 $
|0,01 $
|+0,94%
|21.07./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0995011089
|A2PXXB
|4,09 $
|1,04 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDIC.
|25.04.21