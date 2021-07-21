Das Instrument 63NN US0995011089 BOQI INTL MEDICAL DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2021 The instrument 63NN US0995011089 BOQI INTL MEDICAL DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2021