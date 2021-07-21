Erweiterte Funktionen
CRANSWICK PLC LS-,1. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.07.2021 - GB0002318888
20.07.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2021 The instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,60 €
|43,40 €
|0,20 €
|+0,46%
|20.07./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0002318888
|882401
|48,20 €
|34,94 €
