Das Instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2021 The instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2021