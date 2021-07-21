Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Natixis":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Natixis - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.07.2021 - FR0000120685




20.07.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NBP FR0000120685 NATIXIS S.A. INH. EO 11,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2021 The instrument NBP FR0000120685 NATIXIS S.A. INH. EO 11,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2021

Aktuell
Erstklassige 1,22% Lithium über 10,5m - 1.140% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium (ML.V) und 11.713% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,00 € 4,009 € -0,009 € -0,22% 20.07./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120685 853760 4,32 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,00 € -0,22%  09.07.21
Berlin 3,981 € +0,23%  12.07.21
Düsseldorf 3,986 € 0,00%  09.07.21
Frankfurt 3,979 € 0,00%  09.07.21
München 3,998 € 0,00%  09.07.21
Stuttgart 4,00 € 0,00%  09.07.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,56 $ 0,00%  20.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
470% Uran Aktientip im Visier von Fission Uranium ($FCU) und NexGen Energy ($NXE). Uran Hot Stock startet Exploration

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Natixis - Auf dem Weg zum D. 05.08.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...