Das Instrument NBP FR0000120685 NATIXIS S.A. INH. EO 11,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2021 The instrument NBP FR0000120685 NATIXIS S.A. INH. EO 11,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2021