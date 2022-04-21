Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ABN AMRO Bank":
ABN AMRO Bank - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2022 - NL0011540547
20.04.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.04.2022 The instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,52 €
|11,95 €
|0,57 €
|+4,77%
|20.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0011540547
|A143G0
|15,90 €
|9,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,52 €
|+4,77%
|20.04.22
|Frankfurt
|12,49 €
|+5,98%
|20.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|12,435 €
|+5,20%
|20.04.22
|Stuttgart
|12,425 €
|+4,85%
|20.04.22
|Berlin
|11,845 €
|+0,85%
|20.04.22
|München
|11,86 €
|+0,51%
|20.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,30 $
|0,00%
|14.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|16
|ABN Amro
|25.04.21