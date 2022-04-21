Erweiterte Funktionen

ABN AMRO Bank - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2022 - NL0011540547




20.04.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.04.2022 The instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,52 € 11,95 € 0,57 € +4,77% 20.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0011540547 A143G0 15,90 € 9,07 €
Tradegate (RT) 		12,52 € +4,77%  20.04.22
Frankfurt 12,49 € +5,98%  20.04.22
Düsseldorf 12,435 € +5,20%  20.04.22
Stuttgart 12,425 € +4,85%  20.04.22
Berlin 11,845 € +0,85%  20.04.22
München 11,86 € +0,51%  20.04.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,30 $ 0,00%  14.04.22
