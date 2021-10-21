Erweiterte Funktionen
Orbital - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.10.2021 - AU000000OEC2
21.10.21 00:10
Das Instrument OREA AU000000OEC2 ORBITAL CORP.LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2021 The instrument OREA AU000000OEC2 ORBITAL CORP.LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,43 $
|0,45 $
|-0,02 $
|-4,44%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000OEC2
|880033
|0,98 $
|0,41 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,406 €
|-3,33%
|20.10.21
|Frankfurt
|0,406 €
|+4,10%
|20.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,43 $
|-4,44%
|11.10.21
