Orbital - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.10.2021 - AU000000OEC2




21.10.21 00:10
Das Instrument OREA AU000000OEC2 ORBITAL CORP.LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2021 The instrument OREA AU000000OEC2 ORBITAL CORP.LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,43 $ 0,45 $ -0,02 $ -4,44% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000OEC2 880033 0,98 $ 0,41 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,406 € -3,33%  20.10.21
Frankfurt 0,406 € +4,10%  20.10.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,43 $ -4,44%  11.10.21
  = Realtime
