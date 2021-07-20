Erweiterte Funktionen



Wiluna Mining - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.07.2021 - AU0000091910




20.07.21 00:19
Das Instrument NZ3 AU0000091910 WILUNA MINING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2021 The instrument NZ3 AU0000091910 WILUNA MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,602 € 0,625 € -0,023 € -3,68% 19.07./21:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000091910 A2P68Z 1,30 € 0,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,602 € -3,68%  19.07.21
Stuttgart 0,631 € +4,47%  16.07.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,79 $ +1,28%  12.07.21
Frankfurt 0,629 € 0,00%  16.07.21
München 0,611 € 0,00%  16.07.21
Berlin 0,576 € -3,84%  19.07.21
  = Realtime
