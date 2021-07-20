Das Instrument NZ3 AU0000091910 WILUNA MINING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2021 The instrument NZ3 AU0000091910 WILUNA MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2021