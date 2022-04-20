Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Glencore":

Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2022 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2022