Glencore - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.04.2022 - JE00B4T3BW64




19.04.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2022 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2022

