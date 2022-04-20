Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Glencore":
Glencore - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.04.2022 - JE00B4T3BW64
19.04.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2022 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Glencore
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,00 $
|6,99 $
|0,01 $
|+0,14%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B4T3BW64
|A1JAGV
|7,00 $
|3,93 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,499 €
|+1,99%
|19.04.22
|Frankfurt
|6,505 €
|+2,15%
|19.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|6,465 €
|+1,81%
|19.04.22
|Stuttgart
|6,508 €
|+1,77%
|19.04.22
|Hannover
|6,438 €
|+0,16%
|19.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,00 $
|+0,14%
|19.04.22
|München
|6,374 €
|+0,11%
|19.04.22
|Hamburg
|6,388 €
|-0,02%
|19.04.22
|Berlin
|6,383 €
|-0,72%
|19.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1270
|Glencore International (WKN: A.
|11.04.22
|34
|Glencore investiert massiv in K.
|02.06.20