New World Resources LTD. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.04.2022 - AU0000006934




19.04.22 23:54
Das Instrument C5W AU0000006934 NEW WORLD RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2022 The instrument C5W AU0000006934 NEW WORLD RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0365 € 0,0375 € -0,001 € -2,67% 19.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000006934 A2JHXL 0,073 € 0,029 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,049 € +15,29%  07.04.22
Stuttgart 0,045 € +13,92%  19.04.22
Frankfurt 0,0365 € -2,67%  19.04.22
  = Realtime
