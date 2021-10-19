Erweiterte Funktionen



Evotec ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.10.2021 - US30050E1055




19.10.21 00:05
Das Instrument EVTA US30050E1055 EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2021 The instrument EVTA US30050E1055 EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
81,50 € 84,50 € -3,00 € -3,55% 18.10./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30050E1055 A0QZ3J 90,50 € 44,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 97,62 $ +8,01%  18.10.21
Berlin 84,00 € +1,20%  18.10.21
München 83,00 € 0,00%  18.10.21
Stuttgart 82,50 € -1,20%  18.10.21
Frankfurt 81,50 € -3,55%  18.10.21
