Das Instrument EVTA US30050E1055 EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2021 The instrument EVTA US30050E1055 EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2021