Evotec ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.10.2021 - US30050E1055
19.10.21 00:05
Das Instrument EVTA US30050E1055 EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2021 The instrument EVTA US30050E1055 EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,50 €
|84,50 €
|-3,00 €
|-3,55%
|18.10./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30050E1055
|A0QZ3J
|90,50 €
|44,60 €
99,90
+0,21%
81,50
-3,55%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|97,62 $
|+8,01%
|18.10.21
|Berlin
|84,00 €
|+1,20%
|18.10.21
|München
|83,00 €
|0,00%
|18.10.21
|Stuttgart
|82,50 €
|-1,20%
|18.10.21
|Frankfurt
|81,50 €
|-3,55%
|18.10.21
= Realtime
