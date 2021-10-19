Das Instrument DZN GB00B02H2F76 AUGEAN PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2021 The instrument DZN GB00B02H2F76 AUGEAN PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2021