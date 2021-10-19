Erweiterte Funktionen
Augean - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.10.2021 - GB00B02H2F76
19.10.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DZN GB00B02H2F76 AUGEAN PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2021 The instrument DZN GB00B02H2F76 AUGEAN PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,26 €
|4,24 €
|0,02 €
|+0,47%
|18.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B02H2F76
|A0DNPA
|4,28 €
|1,95 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.