Augean - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.10.2021 - GB00B02H2F76




19.10.21 00:05
Das Instrument DZN GB00B02H2F76 AUGEAN PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.10.2021 The instrument DZN GB00B02H2F76 AUGEAN PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,26 € 4,24 € 0,02 € +0,47% 18.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02H2F76 A0DNPA 4,28 € 1,95 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 4,26 € +0,47%  18.10.21
Frankfurt 4,20 € 0,00%  18.10.21
  = Realtime
