Erweiterte Funktionen
BL-Corporate Bond Opportunities. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2021 - LU0093571148
18.07.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument OG8D LU0093571148 BL-CORPORATE BD OPP. EOB INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2021 The instrument OG8D LU0093571148 BL-CORPORATE BD OPP. EOB INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|578,34 €
|578,23 €
|0,11 €
|+0,02%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0093571148
|989878
|582,05 €
|566,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|578,34 €
|+0,02%
|15.07.21
|Hamburg
|577,07 €
|+0,08%
|16.07.21
|München
|577,07 €
|+0,08%
|16.07.21
|Frankfurt
|577,151 €
|+0,03%
|16.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|567,35 €
|+0,03%
|16.07.21
|Berlin
|577,11 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|577,001 €
|-0,02%
|16.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.