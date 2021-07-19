Erweiterte Funktionen



BL-Corporate Bond Opportunities. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2021 - LU0093571148




18.07.21 21:38
Das Instrument OG8D LU0093571148 BL-CORPORATE BD OPP. EOB INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2021 The instrument OG8D LU0093571148 BL-CORPORATE BD OPP. EOB INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
578,34 € 578,23 € 0,11 € +0,02% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0093571148 989878 582,05 € 566,07 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		578,34 € +0,02%  15.07.21
Hamburg 577,07 € +0,08%  16.07.21
München 577,07 € +0,08%  16.07.21
Frankfurt 577,151 € +0,03%  16.07.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 567,35 € +0,03%  16.07.21
Berlin 577,11 € 0,00%  16.07.21
Düsseldorf 577,001 € -0,02%  16.07.21
  = Realtime
