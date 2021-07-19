Das Instrument OG8D LU0093571148 BL-CORPORATE BD OPP. EOB INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2021 The instrument OG8D LU0093571148 BL-CORPORATE BD OPP. EOB INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2021