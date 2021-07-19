Erweiterte Funktionen
BL-Global 75 A - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2021 - LU0048293285
18.07.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument OG8T LU0048293285 BL - GLOBAL 75 INH.A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2021 The instrument OG8T LU0048293285 BL - GLOBAL 75 INH.A INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.908,19 €
|1.914,02 €
|-5,83 €
|-0,30%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0048293285
|986855
|1.910 €
|1.715 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.908,19 €
|-0,30%
|15.07.21
|München
|1.898,04 €
|+0,11%
|16.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|1.892,84 €
|+0,02%
|16.07.21
|Berlin
|1.895,35 €
|-0,03%
|16.07.21
|Frankfurt
|1.896,65 €
|-0,06%
|16.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
