BL-Global 50 B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2021 - LU0048292808
18.07.21 21:38
Das Instrument OG8H LU0048292808 BL - GLOBAL 50 INH.B INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2021 The instrument OG8H LU0048292808 BL - GLOBAL 50 INH.B INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2.072,76 €
|2.077,58 €
|-4,82 €
|-0,23%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0048292808
|974591
|2.078 €
|1.910 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2.072,76 €
|-0,23%
|15.07.21
|München
|2.064,68 €
|0,00%
|16.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|2.056,92 €
|-0,05%
|16.07.21
|Frankfurt
|2.059,72 €
|-0,10%
|16.07.21
|Hamburg
|2.061,47 €
|-0,10%
|16.07.21
|Berlin
|2.059,89 €
|-0,23%
|16.07.21
