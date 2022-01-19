Erweiterte Funktionen



2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2022 - BMG9156K1018




19.01.22 01:07
Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2022 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,95 € 11,25 € -0,30 € -2,67% 18.01./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG9156K1018 A2PNW9 13,70 € 10,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,95 € -2,67%  18.01.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,8859 $ +2,43%  15.12.21
München 11,05 € -1,34%  18.01.22
Stuttgart 10,75 € -2,27%  18.01.22
Berlin 10,90 € -3,11%  18.01.22
Düsseldorf 10,80 € -3,57%  18.01.22
Frankfurt 11,00 € -6,38%  18.01.22
  = Realtime
