2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2022 - BMG9156K1018
19.01.22 01:07
Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2022 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,95 €
|11,25 €
|-0,30 €
|-2,67%
|18.01./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG9156K1018
|A2PNW9
|13,70 €
|10,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,95 €
|-2,67%
|18.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,8859 $
|+2,43%
|15.12.21
|München
|11,05 €
|-1,34%
|18.01.22
|Stuttgart
|10,75 €
|-2,27%
|18.01.22
|Berlin
|10,90 €
|-3,11%
|18.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|10,80 €
|-3,57%
|18.01.22
|Frankfurt
|11,00 €
|-6,38%
|18.01.22
