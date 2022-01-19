Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2022 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2022