Appia Energy - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.10.2021 - CA03783B1022




17.10.21 21:44
Das Instrument A0I CA03783B1022 APPIA ENERGY CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2021 The instrument A0I CA03783B1022 APPIA ENERGY CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,65024 $ 0,62 $ 0,0302 $ +4,88% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA03783B1022 A2DLD6 0,99 $ 0,22 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,57 € +6,54%  15.10.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,65024 $ +4,88%  15.10.21
München 0,535 € 0,00%  14.10.21
Stuttgart 0,515 € -1,90%  14.10.21
Frankfurt 0,535 € -2,73%  14.10.21
Berlin 0,52 € -2,80%  14.10.21
  = Realtime
